Zacks: Brokerages Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce $19.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.40 million and the lowest is $19.12 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $16.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year sales of $75.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCCY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,188. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $221.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.