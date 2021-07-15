Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Earnings of $19.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post earnings per share of $19.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.08 to $22.85. Alphabet posted earnings of $10.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $89.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.00 to $97.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $97.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.42 to $110.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $17.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,564.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,217. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,586.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,399.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

