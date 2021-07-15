Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Brokerages expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the highest is $4.96 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $4.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR opened at $21.67 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

