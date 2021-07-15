Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.01. Bank OZK reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. increased their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. 523,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,439. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.31. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

