Zacks: Brokerages Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Billion

Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post $8.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.68 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $34.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $35.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.40 billion to $38.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

Shares of HON traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.81. 5,544,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $146.21 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The company has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

