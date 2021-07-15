Zacks: Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $356.72. 13,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.38. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

