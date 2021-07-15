Zacks: Brokerages Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Announce $2.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.37. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $10.11 on Thursday, reaching $193.44. 161,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.33. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.