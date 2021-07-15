Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Regency Centers reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 46,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,713. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.