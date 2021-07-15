Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.05 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will announce $40.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.44 billion to $41.68 billion. The Home Depot reported sales of $38.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $143.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.95 billion to $148.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.77 billion to $150.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $322.71. 2,602,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $343.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

