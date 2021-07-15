Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Hold

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

