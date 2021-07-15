Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to Sell

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

UUUU opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.45 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.35. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

