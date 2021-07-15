Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $5.78 on Monday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

