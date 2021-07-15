Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Hold

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. (FBRC) initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

FBRX stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $424.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

