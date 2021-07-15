Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) to Hold

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Get Genfit alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

NASDAQ GNFT opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.22. Genfit has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genfit during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genfit by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genfit during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genfit during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Genfit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genfit (GNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.