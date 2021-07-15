Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Hold

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

GAIN opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $482.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.53. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

