Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Hold

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.46. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.37. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.