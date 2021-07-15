Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.01 million, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.