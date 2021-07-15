Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Hold

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

VBLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

