Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) to Hold

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:AMR opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $440.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $8,630,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $18,265,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Richmond Hill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $10,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

