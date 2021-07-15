Zacks Investment Research Lowers eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

EXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86. eXp World has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.85 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $732,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,862,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 390,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,396,800. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 626,193 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at $45,346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 90.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 285,286 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

