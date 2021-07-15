Zacks Investment Research Lowers Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,381,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,284,000 after buying an additional 1,230,437 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $15,622,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,919,000 after buying an additional 878,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

