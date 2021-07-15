Zacks Investment Research Lowers SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Sell

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of SPTN opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $670.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in SpartanNash by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 19.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 214,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

