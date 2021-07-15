Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTT. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.90. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wireless Telecom Group news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 67,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

