Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to Hold

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Shares of ZSAN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 1,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,485. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.80. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zosano Pharma by 118.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,314,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 37.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 221,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

