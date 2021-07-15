Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to Buy

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.21. 6,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,907. Afya has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts predict that Afya will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Afya in the first quarter valued at $10,255,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at $13,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Afya in the first quarter valued at $5,120,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Afya by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,994,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Afya by 31.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

