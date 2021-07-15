Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) to “Hold”

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

RNA stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $833.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 538.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

