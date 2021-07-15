Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Buy

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNTGY. Baader Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Brenntag stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.67. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

