Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $183.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.10. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $608,000. Third Security LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

