Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to Buy

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Persimmon alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Simmons lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.75. Persimmon has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $95.50.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Persimmon (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.