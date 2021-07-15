Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) to “Buy”

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Get Polymetal International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AUCOY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polymetal International (AUCOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.