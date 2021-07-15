Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) to “Buy”

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SBMFF opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.55. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

