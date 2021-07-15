Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) to “Buy”

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

VRCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ted White purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 454,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,030,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

