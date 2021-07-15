Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Trading Down 5.3%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.