Zebi Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $11,419.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00041042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00115341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00149063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,315.12 or 1.00018753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003210 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,032,673,358 coins and its circulating supply is 764,116,084 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

