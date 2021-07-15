Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $768.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,920,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.28. 497,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,839. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.85, a P/E/G ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.