Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.63

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.65. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 32,975 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $621.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $2,586,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,006,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,173. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZOM. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

