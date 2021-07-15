Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $3,662,763.30 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $360.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

