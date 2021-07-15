Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,509,902. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $224.51 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.81 and a twelve month high of $236.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

