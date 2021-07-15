Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys New Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,088,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,772,000. Ingersoll Rand makes up 1.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.50% of Ingersoll Rand as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,955 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

NYSE IR traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,383. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

