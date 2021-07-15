Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys Shares of 983,414 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 983,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,353,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.64% of The AZEK as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,160 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,441,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,728,000 after acquiring an additional 563,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,095,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 497,805 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,083 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.52. 5,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $51.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,788 shares of company stock worth $12,632,587 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

