Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,031 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.15% of Moody’s worth $84,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,932 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $375.49. 2,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $377.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.83. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

