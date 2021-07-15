Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $179.38 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.6% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.05% of Mastercard worth $179,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $392.07. The company had a trading volume of 62,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,099. The stock has a market cap of $388.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,638 shares of company stock valued at $12,067,618. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

