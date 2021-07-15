Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $30.61 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 647,279 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $318,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,218,000 after buying an additional 73,937 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 54.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,189,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,558,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $666,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

BK stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 149,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,963. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.