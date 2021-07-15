Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,057,248 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $61,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 120,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

