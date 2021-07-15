Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 434 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 420 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 417.69.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.