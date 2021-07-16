$0.01 EPS Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 317,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FROG opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.21. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of -287.07.

JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

