$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AcuityAds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ATY opened at $8.38 on Friday. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

