$0.13 EPS Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.18. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,574,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,092 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,113,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.64. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.66.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

