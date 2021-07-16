$0.18 EPS Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. Heritage Commerce also posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.99 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $688.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after buying an additional 832,326 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,631,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 56.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 515,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 31.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 445,470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

