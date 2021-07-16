-$0.21 EPS Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

MNPR stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

